Chandler Reserve deal struck

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The future of Chandler Reserve in Keysborough has been finally assured – at least for the medium term.

After five years of bargaining, the State Government has agreed to lease its majority portion of the parkland to City of Greater Dandenong for 20 years.

It will be followed by two further option terms of 10 years each.

“Both option terms are subject to the (State Government) Minister’s consent,” Greater Dandenong city planning director Jody Bosman said.

The agreement was struck nearly five years after Keysborough MP Martin Pakula announced the parkland would remain.

One of the negotiation sticking points was the future of the adjoining former Maralinga Primary School site, which has been rezoned for housing.

Issues such as retaining significant trees, public open space and the car park at the ex-school site have still not resolved.

“When rezoning the land … the State Government required matters including tree retention, public open space and interfaces between the two sites to be addressed at the planning permit stage,” Mr Bosman said.

“As such, when a planning application is submitted, these matters will be fully considered.”

Maralinga Community Garden member and Keysborough resident Gaye Guest said in the meantime, residents were using the ex-school site as a dog park – in the absence of any nearby alternatives.

“There have been huge concerns that if the council signed the lease, the developer would use this loophole to not have to provide any open space on the old school site,” Ms Guest said.

“Greater Dandenong needs to be stronger with developers about providing real open space and protect some of the existing vegetation.

“All I can see is developers making lots of money and leaving a negative legacy for liveability.”

Ms Guest said there were fears of a rat-run created by joining four residential courts into a main road through the estate.

“What guarantees can residents be assured that their neighbourhood amenity will be protected at all costs?”