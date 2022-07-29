‘Perfect place’ for child-care

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A permit for a child-care centre in Dandenong North has been approved by Greater Dandenong councillors despite residents’ objections.

The 30-32 Brady Road site, currently occupied by a weatherboard house, was described as the “perfect place for a child-care centre”.

With 588 square metres of outdoor play space, it would cater to up to 84 children at a time between 6.30am-6.30pm on weekdays

In support, Cr Rhonda Garad said the site was aptly on a prominent road with already high traffic levels.

“It is the perfect place for a child-care centre.”

Cr Sean O’Reilly said there no planning-based reasons to refuse the centre.

“Child care is an important service. It’s needed in the municipality, particularly with the increased demand.”

In opposition, Cr Tim Dark said traffic and noise issues had plagued neighbours since a child care centre opened on a busy road in Keysborough Ward.

“The residents nearby have nothing but issues and complaints.”

Up to 60 children “yelling and screaming” in an open area affected neighbours’ amenity, Cr Dark said.

Cr Dark also objected to the loss of 10 trees on the Brady Road site, particularly given the council’s declaration of a climate-change emergency.

“To lose any trees on this site is not something we can be supporting.”

In rebuttal, Cr Garad said the site’s three “significant” trees would be retained.

Three neighbours objected based on increased traffic, noise and children’s safety concerns.

A council report stated the operating hours were not excessive due to Brady Road being a major thoroughfare.

The “small increase of traffic” could be accommodated by the road network.

“The scale and intensity of the proposed use is not significant, and the proposed hours of operation would not result in late night disturbance to the surrounding properties.”

Noise would be dampened by 1.8 metre high acoustic fences to the south and west.

The 18-space on-site car park off Victor Avenue met the planning scheme’s requirement and was deemed safe, the report stated.