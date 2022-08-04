Endeavour Hills get the win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Endeavour Hills has recorded a thrilling two-point win over Carrum Patterson Lakes to close within half a game of fourth spot on the ladder.

Endeavour Hills led by 17 points at half-time, but a three goal to one third quarter – in favour of the visitors – set up a tense final quarter.

Alexander Cann kicked three goals and Dion Elofantis contributed two for Endeavour Hills with Luke Peters and Liam and Devlyn Hasler also named in the best.

Second-placed Black Rock edged Narre South but the Saints made sure it was a battle, keeping themselves within two points heading into the final quarter.

Ashwood was too good for Clayton, winning by 39 points, and bottom-placed South Yarra forfeited its clash with top-placed Murrumbeena.

LADDER

Murrumbeena 48, Black Rock 48, Ashwood 42, Carrum Patterson Lakes 36, Endeavour Hills 34, Narre South 32, Clayton 12, South Yarra 4.

FIXTURE

Black Rock v Endeavour Hills, Murrumbeena v Clayton, Carrum Patterson Lakes v South Yarra, Narre South Saints v Ashwood.

Meanwhile, in division four, Hallam and South Mornington have closed to within a game of second place after Lyndhurst lost on the weekend.

Its percentage means Lyndhurst needs to win only one of its two games – against Lyndale and Moorabbin – to finish the home and away season to secure a top two spot…but South Mornington’s upset win was still a halt nonetheless.

It was an inaccurate day for both sides at South Mornington, with the cumulative score being 8.28 and Lyndhurst not registering a goal until the third quarter.

Three of its four goals came in the third term, as Lyndhurst drew level at the final break, before going down by four points.

Hallam had a resounding 108-point win over Lyndale, supercharged by a 13-goal third quarter which gave them a 101-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Led by seven goals from Joshua Lawrence, Dandenong was too strong for the Doveton Eagles, eventually putting them to the sword with an eight goal final quarter to win by 73 points.

Moorabbin defeated Cerberus by 20 points, thanks in large part to a four goal to zero opening quarter.

Frankston had another enormous win, this time kicking 28 goals to Hampton’s one in a demolition job at Hampton Park.

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 64, Lyndhurst 52, Hallam 48, South Mornington 48, Dandenong 28, Lyndale 28, Moorabbin 28, Hampton 16, Cerberus 4, Doveton 4.

FIXTURE

Lyndale v Lyndhurst, Hallam v Frankston Dolphins, Hampton v Dandenong, Doveton v Cerberus, Moorabbin v South Mornington.