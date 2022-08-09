Armed man charged with hotel affray

A Noble Park man has threatened staff and patrons at knifepoint at a Springvale licensed venue, police say.

The 46-year-old was armed with knives as he entered the hotel at the corner of Heatherton and Springvale roads about 11.10pm on 28 July.

Police arrested the man, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

On 8 August, Southern Metropolitan Divisional Response Unit members charged the man with offences including affray, threats to inflict serious injury and assault.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 9 August.