Strong demand for free $250

More than 7000 people in Dandenong and Dandenong South have applied for the State Government’s $250 Power Saving Bonus.

Since 1 July, one million Victorians have applied for the one-off payment.

All Victorian households are eligible for the $250 payment, including the nearly 400,000 concession card holders who previously claimed the payment under an earlier phase of the program.

The bonus is available until 30 June 2023 and there are no caps on the number of households that can receive the once-off payment.

Households can claim the $250 payment by heading to the Victorian Energy Compare website and comparing energy offers to see if they can get a better deal, or by engaging with a participating community outreach partner.

User data shows that over the past 12 months, seven out of every 10 users saved an average of $330 by switching energy offers.

The Victorian Energy Compare website is the only free and independent online energy price comparison service available to Victorian energy consumers.

In July, the State Government announced a $205 million boost, on top of the initial $250 million committed to the program, to meet demand.

Go to compare.energy.vic.gov.au