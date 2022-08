An unaccompanied learner driver has been arrested after two cars crashed into the corner of a house in Dandenong.

The 25-year-old man was driving on Wedge Street and allegedly failed to give way to a red SUV crossing Langhorne Street about 1.30pm on Thursday 11 August.

After colliding, the vehicles were pushed into the corner of a home, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

There were no reported injuries.

The man was taken into police custody and assisting with inquiries, the spokesperson said.