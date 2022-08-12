Police brief: weapons, drugs, cash seized in Cranbourne

A 38-year-old Cranbourne man has been charged with a string of offences after investigators swooped on an alleged crop house on Thursday 11 August.

Dandenong Divisional Response Unit (DRU) seized 70 cannabis plants, approximately one kilogram of dried cannabis with an estimated street value of $20,000 a shotgun and other weapons.

Executing a search warrant at a residential address on Fairbairn Road, Cranbourne, police also seized:

– Four 300 ml bottles containing what is alleged to be cannabis oil

– A sawn off shot gun

– An imitation firearm

– A small amount ammunition rounds

– A ballistics vest

– Several edged weapons including samurai swords, as well as throwing, butterfly, and double-edged knives

– Approximately $7000 cash

Dandenong DRU Sergeant James Frost said the weapons were destined to be destroyed before reaching the streets, where they could have caused “untold damage”.

“Our message is quite simple to would-be criminals; if you think you can make a quick buck through the dealing, trafficking, or cultivation of illicit substances, think again,” Sergeant Frost said.

“Our work is not nine to five, Monday to Friday. We have teams of detectives working around the clock to identify you, arrest you and put you before the courts where you will face the serious consequences of your actions.”

The Cranbourne man was arrested and charged with cultivating, possessing, and trafficking cannabis, possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing an imitation firearm, possessing ammunition without a license, possessing prohibited weapons, and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was remanded to appear before the Dandenong Magistrates Court on Friday 12 August.