Touching Newton-John tribute

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A Dandenong singer-songwriter has sung Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ as a tribute to the late Australian icon who passed away last week, aged 73.

Mary Ann Van Der Horst said Ms Newton-John was an inspiration to the careers of so many singers – including hers – so felt compelled to deliver her own farewell.

The video depicts her passionately singing the song with a scene of Ms Newton-John from Grease forming the backdrop.

“I wanted to make something because she inspires me to never give up and always keep going being a cancer survivor,” Ms Van Der Horst said.

“As a woman, she is a great inspiration to us and a loving mother and when it comes to music, her voice is unique and people really love it and the way she performs.

“I am inspired by her story and the way she sings and I was shocked when I heard the news she passed away.

“We lost a good Australian singer.”

To view the song, hit the following link: youtube.com/watch?v=-yWaB_VTEi4&feature=youtu.be