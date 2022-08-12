Six more Doves recommit

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Not bad for an evening’s work!

After re-signing playing coach Michael Cardamone ahead of his 300th game for season 2023, football director Martin Stillman confirmed another six re-signings on Thursday.

It came after Stillman decided to work the phones for an hour on Wednesday evening to capitalise on the momentum of having Cardamone recommit.

Defenders Jake Inglasio, Sam Ellis and Matthew Jameson and star midfielders Jake Basa and Luke Daidone have all put pen to paper.

So too did young Brodie Howie, who the club is optimistic has a bright future after being named best-on-ground in round one before sustaining an ACL injury the following week.

“It was the commencement yesterday of our 2022 list for 2023 and within an hour seven players had signed and another 10 players had verbally recommitted with the paperwork to be done in the upcoming days which demonstrates the buy in of this playing group and where it is at currently,” Stillman said.

“I expect we will have a high portion of current list recommit for 2023 which will stabilise the club and give us the foundation for 2022 list leading into 2023.

Whilst highlighting that the focus is firmly on season 2022 still, Stillman wanted to ensure 2023 was a year of list stability for the club so got on the front foot.

“In 2019, we had everyone who was going to play on in 2020 season recommit by the end of the 2019 finals series,” Stillman said.

“I think it is just good management and due diligence to start the process as early as possible notwithstanding our focus is finishing home and away season as well as possible and with our eyes on the 2022 premiership.”