Time saved at Dandy traffic lights

A traffic lights review has helped drivers save time on Cheltenham Road, Dandenong, the State Government claims.

More than 400 intersections have been “optimized” in Melbourne’s suburbs as part of the Smarter Roads Program.

On Cheltenham Road, city-bound delays have reduced by 6 per cent in morning peak and outbound delays reduced by 7 per cent in afternoon peak. This is despite a 10 per cent rise in traffic.

The Government has announced the next stage of the program at nearly 3000 remaining intersections across Melbourne by 2026.

Roads Minister Ben Carroll said the project means “less time waiting at intersections, smoother traffic flows and improved safety for every road user”.

“The program is already delivering results with motorists across the city’s west, east and south-east already reaping the benefits of reduced delays – getting to where they need to go more quickly and safely.”

Under the review, public transport is prioritized by traffic lights, with the help of real-time GPS tracking to cross-check timetables.

Work is underway to install 600 traffic monitoring cameras and 43 travel-time sensors across intersections.

An extra 49 dynamic pedestrian crossings will automatically extend crossing times during high pedestrian demand and shorten red lights when only small groups need to cross.

The traffic lights review is touted as the most extensive in Melbourne since the lights were introduced nearly 100 years ago.