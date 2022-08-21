Young Redbacks gain valuable experience in 2022

By Jonty Ralphsmith

There were glimpses, but in the end, 2022 Hampton Park coach Nathan Wilson admits his side probably got what it deserved.

The Redbacks finished sixth, only managing a win and a draw – both against East Brighton – in its 10 matches against sides in the top five.

Wilson’s men finished last season with a seasoned list, with the coach making a decision to seek out younger talent that would set the club up for longer term success.

Given the list upheaval, it took some time for the Redbacks to settle into the season and it was momentum swings within the season and individual games that defined 2022.

After losing their first three games – albeit, against the sides that would end up occupying top three on the division two ladder – they got it back to three and three after six games.

But then a string of losses meant the Redbacks had to end the home and away season with five consecutive wins to qualify for finals, and they won four of those.

Wilson, who informed the club during the week that he would not be returning to coach in 2023 for family reasons, believes the squad has the foundations for a successful future.

Makaio Haywood was named in the best in six of his eight games, and recruits Jye King and Ryan Hillard each justified why the club sought them out.

Luke Sloan played every game and Trent Downe (14 games) and Jesse Naylor (15 games) showed promise and gained experience.

That young brigade fits in around Kyle Hendy, Trent Thomas and ex-VFL player Liam Myatt.

They have the emerging talent to build a nucleus around, but Wilson noted some key defenders should be on the shopping list after ACL injuries to Steven Stredwick and Kyle Potter in 2022.

A big ruckman to give Jarrod Hardy a chopout would also be handy.

A lack of junior teams presented an issue for the Redbacks, the club having only an under 9s and under 14s side.

Junior players only cost a club one point to play, whereas senior community players, even if they have played only reserves elsewhere, cost three points – or more if they have played at a higher level.

It meant the club had a juggle for selection to not go over the 46–point limit per game, causing a first-choice player to often have to sit out.

“I couldn’t put a word on the improvement and potential the footy club has got if these boys stick together and I could see them contending as early as next year,” Wilson said.

His statement sounds like one typical of a rusted-on clubman, but a closer examination of Hampton Park’s games reveals there is cause for optimism.

Fadeouts plagued the young Redbacks side but they showed in patches within games that their best footy stacks up – as players gel and season, consistency will naturally improve.

At home against East Brighton, they were 48 points up at three-quarter-time before escaping with a draw as they conceded eight final quarter goals.

Against Caulfield, they fell short by just two points.

A 10-point three-quarter-time lead at Keysborough turned into a nine-point loss after the Redbacks were held goalless in the final quarter.

And against Doveton, it was gridlocked at halftime before they waned.

“We brought some guys in who have never played senior footy and they’ve got that experience now so I can see the potential in the group going forward, it’ll set them up really well to be successful,” Wilson said.

“Effort and intent is there each week, we just need to add efficiency.

“Most of the areas we have covered but ball use and efficiency and polish…if we can bring a couple of guys into the midfield or halfback that can use the footy, look out.

“We still need to add some blocks to what we have there but all in all it is definitely heading north.”