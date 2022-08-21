Sonsie signs extension

By Tyler Lewis

Rowville’s Tyler Sonsie will remain a Richmond Tiger for another two seasons after penning a deal that will see him in the yellow and black until at least the end of 2025.

The pick number 28 in last year’s National Draft has made a terrific start to his AFL career, averaging 17.5 disposals at an excellent efficiency of 75% and five score involvements across his four senior games.

The 19-year-old, who has also played 14 matches at VFL level this season, has showcased all the traits that made him a highly touted junior talent.

Richmond General Manager of Football Talent Blair Hartley has been impressed with Sonsie’s development over the last six months, considering his main NAB League seasons were heavily impacted.

“Tyler came to us after only playing seven games in the past two years due to Covid,” Hartley said in a Richmond statement.

“He had a slower start with pre-season but has worked hard on his game in the VFL and now we are starting to see the rewards at AFL level.

“It is a credit to Tyler and his approach how far he has come.”