Archibald Prize to bring millions to Casey

By Eleanor Wilson

The Archibald Prize is expected to rake in $5 million in regional tourism revenue for the City of Casey when it begins a six-week exhibition at Bunjil Place next month.

As the exclusive Victorian venue for the 2022 regional tour, the exhibition is estimated to attract upwards of 65,000 visitors to the region, according to Bunjil Place gallery director Georgia Cribb.

“We are expecting over 75 per cent of overall exhibition visitors to come from outside Casey,” she said.

The Archibald Prize is regarded as Australia’s most prestigious portrait prize, and will showcase 50 works at the Narre Warren location from 3 September to 16 October.

The display at Bunjil Place Gallery will feature the notable Packing Room Prize winner Claus Stangl with his portrait of director, writer, actor and producer Taika Waititi alongside 2022 Archibald Prize winner Blak Douglas with his portrait of Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens, titled Moby Dickens.

Narre Warren Business Group president Dale Munckton said the exhibition is exciting for local businesses.

“After a challenging couple of years, events that can bring people to the City of Casey for dining and shopping are very important for the local economy,“ he said.

Former City of Casey mayor Wayne Smith, who was instrumental in the establishment of Bunjil Place, said the Archibald Prize has the potential to put Bunjil Place on the map as a premier arts destination.

“Bunjil Place already has a good reputation and a lot of people who have been love it,” he said.

“But there are a lot of people who have never heard of Bunjil Place that now will, and I’m sure when they walk into the building they’ll be blown away by it.

“After the Archibald I think there will be more touring exhibitions approaching Bunjil Place and wanting to come to us, rather than us seeking bookings.”

Mr Smith said he hopes the civic centre can establish itself alongside other regional gallery spaces, including the Bendigo Art Gallery and Art Gallery of Ballarat.

“We know from Bendigo, with the recent Elvis Exhibition, the impact that had in terms of accommodation and food and all the extra benefits of travel,” he said.

“I think we can equal if not surpass the success of Bendigo and Ballarat [galleries].”

Mr Smith said the municipality now needs to focus on accommodating visitors who travel to the region to visit prospective exhibitions at Bunjil Place.

“We’ve got excellent eateries, we’ve got shopping, we’ve got it all aside from accommodation,” he said.

“I think if we focus on providing accommodation for visitors from outside the region, it will just open up a world of opportunity to hold larger conferences and events.”