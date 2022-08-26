Rainbow trout for Berwick Springs Lake

Berwick Springs Estate Lake is one of more than a dozen Melbourne lakes to be stocked with rainbow trout as part of a State Government initiative.

One thousand rainbow trout will be stocked into waters across Greater Melbourne, as part of the government’s $35 million Go Fishing Victoria plan to give fishers more opportunities to cast a line.

Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas was joined by fishing and boating minister Sonya Kilkenny at the lake in Narre Warren South yesterday, 24 August, to release 40 trout into the lake.

“We’re continuing to stock our waters with rainbow trout – and now families and kids have even more opportunities to head to Berwick Springs Lake to try catching their first ever fish,” Mr Maas said.

The rainbow trout, which have been funded by recreational fishing licence fees, will also be released into other local lakes including Casey Fields Lake, Pakenham Lake, Emerald Lake and Garfield Lake.

Rainbow trout are great stocking option for beginners because they’re easy to catch and take a variety of baits and lures.

“Stocking our waters with rainbow trout right across greater Melbourne provides the perfect opportunity for locals and visitors to try their luck casting a line and have a great day out on the water.” Ms Kilkenny said.

Rainbow trout formed part of the record-breaking stocking effort of 10 million fish released right across Victoria over the past year.

In regional Victoria, a free fishing festival that celebrates the opening of trout season will also return to the Goulburn River and Ballarat next month.

The Goulburn Fishing Festival and Ballarat Fishing Festival will both be held on Saturday 3 September.

A total of 10 stocking sites along the Goulburn River, between Eildon and Molesworth, will share in 1500 trout, with Eildon Pondage set to receive 500.

More information about the stockings can be found online at: vfa.vic.gov.au/metrostonkers