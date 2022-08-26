Littered cigarette costs Hallam company thousands

A lit cigarette dropped from a company car at Hallam has cost a transport company more than $2200.

EPA Victoria issued the company with a fine in February 2022, after a member of the public made a complaint, provided photos and reported the vehicle’s number plate and the driver’s description.

The matter then came before Dandenong Magistrate’s Court on 16 June 2022.

The witness had seen the driver hanging their arm out of the vehicle window holding a lit cigarette, and watched to see if the driver would drop it, EPA said.

The smoker dropped the cigarette close to the intersection of Belgrave Hallam Road and Princes Highway, Hallam, as the vehicle slowed for a red light.

The magistrate noted the evidence was sufficient to show guilt and it was appropriate to record a conviction as the accused had elected to have the matter heard in court and then failed to attend.

The transport company was convicted, fined $1800 and ordered to pay EPA’s costs of $406.16, for a total of $2206.16.

Cigarette butts are the most common form of litter, with many finding their way into nearby waterways and the bay. Any burning cigarette butt creates a fire hazard.

EPA issued more than 8500 infringement notices for littering during 2020-21.