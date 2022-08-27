SEMMA welds skill-shortage gaps

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Regional manufacturers’ body South Eastern Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance has hailed the success of its welding school in tackling the ‘skills shortage’.

President Peter Angelico told the SEMMA AGM at Federation University in Berwick that 93 per cent of its trainee welders were matched to workplaces.

Many had been unemployed with no prior welding experience. Some have since been offered apprenticeships.

Covid had helped local manufacturers in a “bizarre sort of way” due to sovereign risk, Mr Angelico said.

But the biggest issue faced by firms was a lack of skills, and the welding school was a “proven” solution.

“The vocational training system was not providing the skills needed and our members were screaming out for staff at all levels.

“And like all progressive manufacturers, SEMMA in close collaboration with Hilton Manufacturing, developed a practical solution to this industry-wide problem.

“Micro-credential courses are a success story that SEMMA will shout from the rooftops and one that we ask policymakers to embrace as the way forward.”

SEMMA chief executive Vonda Fenwick said the alliance was an advocacy body, not a registered training provider.

But it was keen to push for the industry-led welding school to receive ongoing State Government’s funding.

“There is still a strong demand for welders amongst our membership and the broader manufacturing community in the South East so we are hopeful that we will be able to see the SEMMA programme run again in the future.”

It would also push for more education and skills training designed to meet industry needs, she said.

SEMMA has been in talks with Federation University about further micro-credential training.

The university’s Berwick campus head Kathy Racunica, who has joined SEMMA as a co-opted board member, said the university was rolling out a co-op education model to meet industry needs.

It would feature across its courses by 2025.

“We need to see and hear what is needed in our regions. It’s what we believe will be a real differentiator for us,” Ms Racunica said.

“A co-op feature that enables students to have a substantial amount of real experience working and studying.”

As an example, the university had a 25-year relationship with IBM. Its Bachelor of Information Technology (Professional Practice) in Ballarat included an internship, with 1600 hours of paid work.

As a result, IBM employed 300-plus of Federation’s graduates, with 90 per cent of IT graduates finding work in the region.

In a statement, Federation University Australia Vice-Chancellor Duncan Bentley said co-op education brought “industry into the tent to co-design and co-deliver programs so together we can build a workforce to address skills shortages in regional areas”.

“They gain the practical skills you as employers are looking for, every student will complete accredited learning in a workplace, start up or consultancy, with options for paid cadetships, internships, or working on real projects on campus to deliver practical outcomes for industry.”

“We know the majority of those who study in the regions tend to stay working and living in the regions.”