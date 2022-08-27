November deadline for stadium review

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillors will be briefed on the long-awaited business case for the proposed $110 million Dandenong Sports and Events Centre just prior to the November state election.

Major projects director Paul Kearsley told a 22 August council meeting that the business case was largely complete.

It was however being held over, due to some incomplete “action items”.

The council intended to engage the State Government over the “action items”, including gauging the Government’s intentions for the November state election and future budgets.

“Those meetings are intended to be held in the coming weeks,” Mr Kearsley said.

In early November, councillors would be briefed on the business case and the “ongoing actions” to determine the next steps in 2023, he said.

The $200,000 business case and feasibility review by Deloitte Australia was commissioned in June last year. It was expected to be completed last November.

Mr Kearsley echoed chief executive John Bennie’s recent sentiment that the review agreed on the need for the DESC.

The council’s contribution to the 15,000-seat rectangular stadium – other than the land near Dandenong railway station – was yet to be determined, Mr Kearsley said.

The DESC has been touted as the future playing home for the South-East based Melbourne City Football Club – and a key to re-energise the Revitalising Central Dandenong concept.

Other potential events include conferences, weddings, exhibitions, training programs, offices, eSports and community outreach.

The report, which was jointly funded by the council and the State Government, was to investigate the demand for the stadium, its scope and cost, and ownership and management options.

There’s been no indication if and when the report will be publicly released.

According to the 2021 council advocacy document, the DSEC would be a “Docklands-style precinct development opportunity” for Dandenong.

“The DSEC would have a transformative effect on Dandenong, sparking a fresh wave of private investment into the city as well as providing a boon for existing businesses, particularly hospitality and retail.”

The council argues the centre would create about 1000 construction jobs, 350 ongoing jobs and $114 million of annual economic activity from visitors.