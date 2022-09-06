Dandy Plaza sold for $147m

Dandenong Plaza has been reportedly sold for $145 million to private developer Ross Pelligra.

The price tag was well lower than the $197 million paid by MA Financial, managed by Armada, in 2015.

The Australian Financial Review reported that Mr Pelligra plans to invest up to $700 million into redeveloping the shopping centre with a mix of residential, offices, a hotel and retail.

Last year, he had taken over the former Ramada hotel nearby. It is being refurbished into a Holiday Inn.

Pelligra was contacted for comment.