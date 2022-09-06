Fourth bin rollout still a while off

Thousands of Victorian households will soon be able to recycle more efficiently and divert tonnes of waste from landfill thanks to the State Government’s roll-out of the four-bin waste and recycling system.

Minister for Environment and Climate Action Lily D’Ambrosio last week delivered some of the first purple bins for glass collection which are currently being rolled out in Whittlesea, announcing grants to transition to four bins across the state.

The government is introducing a separate glass service to all local government areas by 2027 and a food and garden organics collection by 2030.

“The introduction of new purple glass bins in Greater Dandenong is currently planned for the 2026-2027 financial year,” said Paul Kearsley, director business, engineering and major projects.

“Prior to this, the introduction of Victoria’s container deposit scheme is planned to commence in 2023.

“This scheme will make it easier to recover and recycle cans and bottles that are often consumed away from households and then littered.

“Council has been involved with key State Government authorities in the planning of these two initiatives.”

The council is in its early stages of creating an implementation plan and tailored education program to help residents adapt, particularly those from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

By separating glass, Victoria will be able to recycle more glass into new products and recycle more materials from the mixed recycling bin.

Currently, a four-stream system is provided by six local government areas, which include Moyne, Central Goldfields, Warrnambool, Hobson’s Bay, Surf Coast and Macedon Ranges shires, with Frankston adding the service by 2023.

All councils and alpine resort management boards are eligible for funding under the $6.03 million Circular Economy Household Education Fund.

The four-stream recycling system will help divert 80 per cent of all material away from landfill, including 20,000 tonnes of glass, as part of the State Government’s waste and recycling reforms that will create nearly 4000 new jobs and boost Victoria’s economy by up to $6.7 billion by 2030.

“We’re getting on with rolling out the game-changing new four-stream recycling system, keeping glass and other valuable resources out of landfill and recycling them into new products,” said Minister for Environment and Climate Action Lily D’Ambrosio.

“Our new household recycling services will maximise our recycling capacity, create new jobs and divert 80 per cent of waste from landfill by 2030, reducing emissions be 50 per cent by the same year.”