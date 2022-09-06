Dandy man wins $100K

A Dandenong retiree says he’ll treat his five children after a $101,000 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot win.

The man won the guaranteed $100,000 first prize in the 6 September draw, as well as a $1000 consolation prize.

“I’ll probably share 30 or 40 thousand around with my children,” he said.

“For now, I’m going to sit back and relax. I’ll enjoy this moment with some bubbly.

“I’m the only one in the family who had a crack, so I’m not sharing the winning glory with anyone else.”

His winning entry of two consecutive numbers was bought online.