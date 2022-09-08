Camera installed at dumping hotspot

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A mobile camera has been placed at a hotspot for dumping in Dandenong, yielding immediate results.

For some time, Greater Dandenong councillor Lana Formoso has asked for a camera to be installed at 32 Stud Road, given the high level of illegal dumping.

At a council meeting on 8 August, she said since its installation, dumping has stopped.

“Interestingly, no one has done anything there since the cameras have been placed there,” she said.

“So obviously people are aware that they are doing the wrong thing.

“What are we doing if we do catch someone illegally dumping? How long will the cameras be there for and can we have it there permanently please?”

Director of Business, Engineering and Major Projects, Paul Kearsley, said an update would be provided imminently.

“We are very hopeful that we would at least look for something that is a minimum of 12 months and rotate it through several other areas where we are facing the same sort of dumping issue, but also use it proactively with regards to events and other things that Council run as well,” Mr Kearsley said.

Cr Formoso said she’d got sick of seeing the illegal dumping over the past 20 years.

It had become a safety risk due to garbage drifting onto busy Stud Road.

“It’s been getting under my skin for so many years. It had just become the norm,“ Cr Formoso said.

She said it had taken some time to convince the council that the camera would be an effective solution.

But the move had instant success, and should be employed in other illegally-dumping hot spots, she said.

“It’s a fantastic outcome. I’m a bit disappointed that it took this long but better late than never. We’re finally taking some pride in the way our city looks.“