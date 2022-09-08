Nominations open for 2023 Australia Day awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards.

If you know someone or a group who is making our community a better place this is your chance to honour them.

The awards recognise the exceptional contribution, hard work, and dedication of people who work throughout the Greater Dandenong community to enrich and improve our city.

Mayor, Cr Jim Memeti said the annual Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards recognise the outstanding contribution made by people within our community who work tirelessly to enhance the lives of others.

“I encourage everyone in our community to think about nominating someone or a group who work so hard to make our municipality a better place.

“It is important to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of those who selflessly put others before themselves and who improve our great city,” said the Mayor.

Nominations are now open across the following eight categories:

* Citizen of the Year

* Young Leader of the Year

* Volunteer of the Year

* Corporate Citizen of the Year

* Community Group of the Year

* Sportsperson of the Year

* Sustainability Award of the Year

* Living Treasure Award.

Nominations close on Sunday 30 October and can be completed in the following ways: online via our website at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/australia-day-awards, by email at austday@cgd.vic.gov.au, or by post at Greater Dandenong City Council, Australia Day Awards 2023, PO Box 200, Dandenong, 3175.

Winners will be decided by a joint community and council panel and presented with their award at a ceremony at the Springvale Town Hall on Thursday 26 January 2023 as part of the Greater Dandenong annual Australia Day celebrations.