Noble Park hit-run driver sought

Police are seeking the male driver of a white Lexus sedan after an alleged hit-run collision in Noble Park last month.

A pedestrian who was crossing at Douglas Street was struck by the vehicle turning left from Leonard Avenue about 6.20pm on Thursday 18 August.

The Lexus driver allegedly stopped momentarily, then left without providing assistance.

The pedestrian went to hospital with minor leg injuries.

Any information to Constable Moore at Springvale police station on 8558 8600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au