See full turf three DDCA fixture

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The turf three fixture has dropped.

Having been promoted from turf four, Berwick Springs’ opens its season at home against Hampton Park, which finished last season seventh on the turf three ladder.

The most enticing clash of the rounds looks to be Silverton hosting Coomora with both teams making the top four last season.

Lynbrook face Fountain Gate and Dandenong West host Springvale in the other round one matches.

Consecutive two-day matches, beginning on 1 October and 15 October, start the season before there are fourt one-dayers in the lead into the Christmas break.

Each team will get an extra home game as Fountain Gate is on the road all season, due to the unavailability of Max Pawsey Reserve

Date/time Home Team Away Team Venue

Round 1

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM Berwick Springs v Hampton Park Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM Silverton v Coomoora Fotheringham Reserve

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM Lynbrook v Fountain Gate Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM Dandenong West v Springvale Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 2

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM Coomoora v Dandenong West Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM Hampton Park v Lynbrook Robert Booth Reserve

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM Springvale v Silverton Springvale Reserve

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM Berwick Springs v Fountain Gate Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

Round 3

29 Oct 22 12:30PM Berwick Springs v Coomoora Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

29 Oct 22 12:30PM Hampton Park v Silverton Robert Booth Reserve

29 Oct 22 12:30PM Lynbrook v Springvale Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

29 Oct 22 12:30PM Dandenong West v Fountain Gate Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 4

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Coomoora v Fountain Gate Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Silverton v Lynbrook Fotheringham Reserve

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Springvale v Hampton Park Springvale Reserve

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Dandenong West v Berwick Springs Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 5

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Coomoora v Hampton Park Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Silverton v Berwick Springs Fotheringham Reserve

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Lynbrook v Dandenong West Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Springvale v Fountain Gate Springvale Reserve

Round 6

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Berwick Springs v Lynbrook Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Hampton Park v Fountain Gate Robert Booth Reserve

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Springvale v Coomoora Springvale Reserve

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Dandenong West v Silverton Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 7

26 Nov 22 1:00PM, 3 Dec 22 1:00PM Berwick Springs v Springvale Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

26 Nov 22 1:00PM, 3 Dec 22 1:00PM Silverton v Fountain Gate Fotheringham Reserve

26 Nov 22 1:00PM, 3 Dec 22 1:00PM Lynbrook v Coomoora Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

26 Nov 22 1:00PM, 3 Dec 22 1:00PM Dandenong West v Hampton Park Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 8

10 Dec 22 1:00PM, 17 Dec 22 1:00PM Coomoora v Berwick Springs Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

10 Dec 22 1:00PM, 17 Dec 22 1:00PM Silverton v Hampton Park Fotheringham Reserve

10 Dec 22 1:00PM, 17 Dec 22 1:00PM Springvale v Lynbrook Springvale Reserve

10 Dec 22 1:00PM, 17 Dec 22 1:00PM Dandenong West v Fountain Gate Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 9

7 Jan 23 12:30PM Coomoora v Silverton Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

7 Jan 23 12:30PM Hampton Park v Berwick Springs Robert Booth Reserve

7 Jan 23 12:30PM Springvale v Dandenong West Springvale Reserve

7 Jan 23 12:30PM Lynbrook v Fountain Gate Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 10

14 Jan 23 1:00PM, 21 Jan 23 1:00PM Berwick Springs v Dandenong West Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

14 Jan 23 1:00PM, 21 Jan 23 1:00PM Hampton Park v Springvale Robert Booth Reserve

14 Jan 23 1:00PM, 21 Jan 23 1:00PM Lynbrook v Silverton Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

14 Jan 23 1:00PM, 21 Jan 23 1:00PM Coomoora v Fountain Gate Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 11

28 Jan 23 1:00PM, 4 Feb 23 1:00PM Berwick Springs v Silverton Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

28 Jan 23 1:00PM, 4 Feb 23 1:00PM Hampton Park v Coomoora Robert Booth Reserve

28 Jan 23 1:00PM, 4 Feb 23 1:00PM Springvale v Fountain Gate Springvale Reserve

28 Jan 23 1:00PM, 4 Feb 23 1:00PM Dandenong West v Lynbrook Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 12

5 Feb 23 12:00PM Hampton Park v Dandenong West Robert Booth Reserve

5 Feb 23 12:00PM Coomoora v Lynbrook Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

5 Feb 23 12:00PM Silverton v Fountain Gate Fotheringham Reserve

12 Feb 23 12:00PM Springvale v Berwick Springs Springvale Reserve

Round 13

11 Feb 23 1:00PM, 18 Feb 23 1:00PM Hampton Park v Fountain Gate Robert Booth Reserve

11 Feb 23 1:00PM, 18 Feb 23 1:00PM Coomoora v Springvale Coomoora Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

11 Feb 23 1:00PM, 18 Feb 23 1:00PM Silverton v Dandenong West Fotheringham Reserve

11 Feb 23 1:00PM, 18 Feb 23 1:00PM Lynbrook v Berwick Springs Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 14

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Berwick Springs v Fountain Gate Berwick Springs Reserve Oval #2 (Turf)

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Silverton v Springvale Fotheringham Reserve

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Lynbrook v Hampton Park Marriott Waters Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Dandenong West v Coomoora Greaves Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

SEMI FINALS

4 Mar 23 1:00PM, 5 Mar 23 1:00PM TBD v TBD

4 Mar 23 1:00PM, 5 Mar 23 1:00PM TBD v TBD

FINAL

11 Mar 23 1:00PM, 12 Mar 23 1:00PM TBD v TBD