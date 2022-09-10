Seeking new lifeguards

By Jonty Ralphsmith

South East Leisure (SEL) is working with Chisholm to provide a free three-day course for 16 people keen to get into lifesaving.

The pool lifeguard course will run from September 27-29, 8am-5pm at Dandenong Oasis.

The aquatic industry has been affected by staffing shortages since Covid-19 hit, with pools and leisure centres generally being among the first facilities to close when lockdowns hit and last to reopen.

It led to employees looking elsewhere for a job.

Now, it is a slightly different issue plaguing the industry.

When the facilities reopened, staff shortages were common because jobseekers could not apply without a qualification – and courses still were not running due to the pandemic.

To cover the shortages, other staff members part of SEL such as venue managers have been lifeguarding, but chief executive John Clark is calling on people to join the team.

He emphasised the significance of the relationship, saying that attractions such as splash parks would not be able to open over summer if they did not fill the absences.

“Often people unfamiliar with these facilities don’t appreciate them enough,” Clark said.

“Guards are regularly looking out for young children or those not so familiar with the water, so they keep people safe and are the first people on scene when swimmers encounter trouble.”

A first –aid course is part of the three day course – a prerequisite to become a pool lifeguard – and those who get a job are assured it is not seasonal.

The young demographic and relatively consistent internal promotion means there is plenty of movement between jobs so people are very unlikely to be left unemployed, Clark believes.

The role is often platform into similar careers and Clark further appealed to the vast skillset it offers prospective employees.

“It might be the first time a young person is given such a level of responsibility: they provide customer service, help ensure people are safe, educate people who aren’t familiar with aquatic centres,” he said.

“It can be a really rewarding job and it is certainly something that can lead to really rewarding career pathways such as paramedics and nurses.”

People can express interest by emailing the following address: recruitment@southeastleisure.com.au