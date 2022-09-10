Spirituality of Mother Earth at The Open Door

Join us for the second of two workshops facilitated by Sr Corrie, MSS as she leads us through an insightful and in-depth exploration of our universe, understanding of our belief systems, the natural world and the whole of creation through the cosmos.

When: Thursday 8 September 1-3pm (meet at The Open Door at 12.45pm).

Where: The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Suggested donation $5. Please contact Jo/Tayla on 9791 8664 for more details.

Stamps

The Dandenong Philatelic Society founded in 1972 is seeking new members. The club meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Church of Christ Hall, 139 David Street, Dandenong, with meetings commencing at 7pm. It provides a place to meet with likeminded people to discuss all aspects of the philatelic spectrum. The club offers circuit sheets and a small auction where members can purchase stamps or sell their excess material. Each May the club holds an auction with a smaller one in November.

To find out more, ring Dennis 0429 236 382 or Peter 0409 985 636.

Green Thumbs:

The Springvale Garden Club will be meeting on Wednesday the 21st September where the guest speaker will be Janet Matthews, a Botanic Artist. We meet at the Senior Citizens Hall, The Crescent, Springvale. Doors open 7.30 pm for an 8 pm start. Your $3 entry covers a chance to win a door prize plus a light supper. For further information contact Cheryl Johnson on 9551-3197 or 0425 758 278.

Noble Park Art Show

We invite artists of all ages and experience to enter our October 2022 show! This years Open 1st Prize is $500 and our Junior 1st Prize is $200. It’s only $5 per artwork for open artists to enter and for junior artists, the entry is free. Noble Park Community Centre Art Show will take place from 14 to 16 October.

Entries close Friday 30 September at 4pm. To enter, go to npccartshow.org/2022-show/enter

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Photography competition

Every year Greater Dandenong City Council produces a Community Calendar for residents which features photos taken in our municipality. Residents can submit photos taken in their local community to win cash prizes and feature in the 2023 calendar. All photos chosen to appear in the calendar will also feature in an exhibition at the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre later this year. Photos can be of architecture, outdoor space or something different that captures your imagination.

Prizes are $1000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

Submissions close on Friday 16 September. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/photography-competition

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am to 4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am to 4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Q&A and information session with guest speaker Inspector Peter Koger from Victoria Police.

Wednesday 28 September 7.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park.

‘Talks On’ at The Open Door with The Orange Door Network:

Join us to hear a talk from The Orange Door. The Orange Door is a free service for those experiencing or have experienced family violence. Our guest speaker will give an overview of the vital work they do, how the services can be accessed and how we can support this local organisation.

When: Wednesday 7 September 5.30pm-6.30pm. Where: The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong (Zoom is also an option). Suggested donation: $5. Please contact Jo/Tayla on 9791 8664 or email theopendoor@ssjg.org.au for more info or to book in.

Grand Final Lunch with Jason Akermanis and Darcy Vescio

Both players will be talking all things footy, individually and together and we can’t wait to hear and discuss their viewpoints. Wednesday 21 September 2022, 12pm – 3pm, Southern Golf Club – Lower Dandenong Rd, Keysborough. Run by Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce, with the two charity beneficiaries being Make-A-Wish and WAYSS.

Tickets can be purchased as a single ticket ($129), half table (6 seats, $695) or a full table (12 seats, $1350). Ticket price includes a two course luncheon and beverages. Book via the following link: greaterdandenongchamber.com.au/gdcc-events/grand-final-charity-lunch-single-ticket.

Captured Exhibition

In the exhibition Captured, three contemporary artists: Steven Cybulka, Emme Orbach and Noah Spivak will explore the materiality of industry. As artists, they are all process driven and allow their respective mediums to determine the outcome of their works. Prompting a series of possible questions for the audience to consider and playing with time to be Captured now.

On display at Walker St Arts Gallery until 29 September.

Neighbourhood Watch AGM

Hope to see everyone at our BIG PUBLIC FORUM Wed 28th Sept! 8 Buckley St Noble Park 7.30pm, where you can talk to the police and Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong. We also have our guest speaker Inspector Peter Koger (Q&A). Light supper provided. This is our AGM too where all positions become vacant. We are so lucky each year our committee of 10 people still want to help.

If you know anyone who is interested at all helping in any small way eg committee, newsletters in shops etc, events, please phone Dawn on the following number: 0407325030 or email president@nhwgreaterdandenong.org

Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival

Come on an exciting adventure this school holidays and discover the natural spaces and places of Greater Dandenong and the exciting flora and fauna who live here.

Take a leap into the wild in the September school holidays at the Greater Dandenong Children’s Festival running from 17 September to 2 October. This year’s theme is nature and sustainability.

Sandown Craft Show

Passionate crafters from across the state are set to descend on Melbourne’s Sandown Raceway in October, for the first time in three years, with the return of the ‘From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show’. The three-day expo includes card making, scrapbooking, art journaling and a range of other crafts, with stalls from more than 30 specialty retailers from across the country.

The three-day ‘From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show’ runs at Sandown Raceway from Friday October 14 to Sunday October 16. Entry is $15, with multi-day passes available, and admission is free for spouses and children under 16.

For information, images and interviews, contact Michelle Brown on 0448 417 400 or michelle@FromPicturetoPageandBeyond.com.au