Premier pledges funding for Hallam school

By Marcus Uhe

Year 10 students at Hallam Senior College welcomed surprise special guest on Thursday 8 September in the form of State Premier, Daniel Andrews.

The Premier, joined by Labor’s Narre Warren North candidate Belinda Wilson, addressed the unsuspecting students at an assembly to announce a $24.2 million funding commitment to upgrade the school facilities, should the Labor party retain government at the upcoming State Election in November.

The commitment will facilitate the construction of a new building for students in years seven to nine, a competition-grade gymnasium and a new administration building, increasing enrolment capacity by 225 students.

Premier Andrews said Hallam Senior College is a great school from a great community, worthy of the investment.

“This is one of the most significant investments that’s been made in the south eastern suburbs by size and scale,” the Premier said.

“It’s going to be a fantastic success and it’s going to create lots of local jobs for tradies building it.

“If we’re re-elected we’ll waste no time, we’ll get cracking and get it done as fast as we possibly can.”

Ms Wilson welcomed the announcement for her potential future constituents

“Every family deserves a great local school and the Andrews Labor Government will deliver an expanded Hallam Senior College so kids in Narre Warren North have the world‐class classrooms they deserve,” she said.

“The best teachers aren’t able to do the best job in ageing classrooms and out‐of‐date facilities.

“That’s why the Andrews Labor Government has invested more than $12.8 billion to build and upgrade schools in every corner of the state – making sure every kid has every chance.”