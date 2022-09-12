Three-hour pursuit on wheel rims

A man and woman have been arrested after a three-hour police pursuit spanning Melton to Greater Dandenong.

The red Volkswagen Golf with false plates was allegedly spotted at 180km/h in an 80km/h zone in Kurunjang about 11.45pm on 11 September.

Despite stop sticks taking out two tyres, the car continued to be driven on front wheel rims through Melton, the Western Highway, West Gate Freeway, Monash Freeway and Heatherton Road.

It turned around and ran over stop sticks at Domain Tunnel. The car stopped near Montague Street in South Melbourne just before 3am.

A 27-year-old Fawkner man and a 23-year-old Maryborough woman were arrested by police at the scene.

No one was injured.

Any dashcam footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au