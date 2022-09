Cleanaway has applied for a permit for a medical waste processing and recycling facility in Dandenong South.

Greater Dandenong city planning director Jody Bosman said council officers had not yet assessed or formed a view on the proposal for 34-36 Cahill Street.

“A report to Council will be tabled in due course for a decision on the application.

“The site is zoned Industrial2 in terms of the Victoria Planning Provisions and thus is exempt from public notification and third party appeal rights.”