Breaches of Player Points System widespread

By David Nagel

Clubs across AFL Gippsland are suddenly on notice after AFL Victoria Community Football Manager John O’Donohue released a memo to the region’s leagues and clubs regarding a number of incorrect Player Points System (PPS) assessments in 2022.

The release from O’Donohue, on Tuesday 13 September, follows a confirmed breach of the PPS policy by the Warragul Industrials Football Netball Club, that resulted in the club receiving a $3,500 fine.

The Dusties were penalised for incorrect PPS assessments of two players, Kyle Staples and Adrian De Sando.

But the memo from O’Donohue, titled ‘AFL Gippsland Player Point System Policy Breaches’, reveals the issue is more widespread.

The memo reads:

AFL Victoria and AFL Gippsland have become aware of a series of incorrect Player Point System (PPS)

assessments for season 2022 within AFL Gippsland League Clubs.

As has been communicated and reported, the Warragul Industrials Football Netball Club have been

penalised for incorrect PPS values; following that announcement, evidence has been presented

exposing further breaches from several clubs in the Omeo, East Gippsland, North Gippsland, Mid

Gippsland, Ellinbank and West Gippsland Football Leagues.

As these incorrect allocations are identified, a consistent approach is being undertaken as was afforded to the Warragul Industrials.

Over the coming days, clubs identified to be in breach will receive relevant notice and will be offered

the opportunity to explain the respective PPS breaches identified.

On receipt of the responses, the matter will then be considered by AFL Gippsland.

In the meantime, an audit has been conducted of clubs who remain in finals and where any PPS

assessments are identified as incorrect; the appropriate adjustments have immediately been made

within PLAY HQ.

Given the attention these matters have received and the potential for further PPS allocation

breaches being identified, AFL Gippsland and AFL Victoria will be conducting a full review of all 2022

player point allocations and again, where breaches are identified, a consistent approach will be

adopted with the respective clubs.

Initially considered an isolated occurrence, responses from clubs exposed further breaches across

Gippsland.

Given the commitment to the PPS, it is also appropriate that corrective and ongoing management systems are implemented to support and protect club volunteers and league management.

Regards

John O’Donohue

Community Football Manager

AFL Victoria