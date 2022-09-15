Wellsprings wins state award

A widely-admired Dandenong service for vulnerable women has been awarded the state’s top community training provider.

Wellsprings for Women took out the category at this year’s 67th Victorian Training Awards.

The service provides 50 English, computer literacy and vocational pathway programs and support for 500 women and children each week.

This includes case management for women enduring mental illness, isolation, family violence, poverty and homelessness to overcome barriers to study.

Material aid, emergency relief and supported referrals are also provided.

Executive officer Dalal Smiley said the award was a “significant and profound act recognising the value of holistic adult education especially for women”.

“Education that does not just focus on the acquisition of knowledge and skills but also incorporates deliberate interventions for enhancing women’s safety and wellbeing.

“Working at the grass roots of our community is in itself rewarding as we witness directly the impact of our programs on the lives of our participants.”

The Victorian Training Awards awarded the top vocational and training providers in a gala ceremony on 10 September.