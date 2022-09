Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man in Noble Park.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at a property in Lesley Grove about 1.10am on Friday 16 September.

Paramedics treated a man found with critical injuries, police say.

The man died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man of no fixed address and a 24-year-old Officer man are being questioned by police.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au