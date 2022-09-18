Police brief: Four young offenders allegedly linked to burglaries arrested

Southern Metro Region Crime Team detectives have arrested and charged four young offenders from the South East after approximately $2000 of cigarettes were allegedly stolen in a string of commercial burglaries in the southern suburbs this week.

Police will allege an Audi and approximately $4600 cash were stolen from a residential address in Officer early on Tuesday 13 September.

According to police, at approximately 9.20am that morning, the vehicle was allegedly connected to offenders in a robbery in Windsor Street, Hallam where a 14-year-old victim was approached by four males who demanded his mobile phone.

Between 14 and 15 September, the stolen Audi was also identified at four alleged commercial burglaries in Cranbourne North and Baxter, Clayton.

It is alleged the offenders stole cigarettes, vapes, and approximately $450 cash, police said.

The alleged crime spree came to an abrupt halt when police intercepted a stolen Audi in Paxton Drive, Cranbourne North on Thursday 15 September.

At approximately 2pm, police located the stolen Audi parked in Paxford Drive, Cranbourne North, and observed four males walking towards the vehicle.

Assisted by local police and the Divisional Response Unit, detectives arrested the four suspects and transported them to the Dandenong Police Station for interview.

A 15-year-old Hallam boy was charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of motor vehicle, theft, robbery, handle stolen good and commit an indictable offence while on bail.

He was remanded to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 17-year-old Cranbourne North boy was charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of motor vehicle, theft, and robbery.

A 16-year-old Pakenham boy was charged with theft of motor vehicle and robbery.

Both were bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

An 18-year-old Lynbrook man was arrested and released pending summons.