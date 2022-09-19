Murder charge in Noble Park

A man has been charged after a 25-year-old man died in an assault in Noble Park.

Emergency services were called to a home in Lesley Grove about 1.10am on Friday 16 September.

Paramedics worked on an injured Springvale man at the property, but he died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested by Homicide Squad detectives and charged with murder.

He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that night.

A 24-year-old Officer man was released without charge.

Police say the parties were known to each other.