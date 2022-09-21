Doveton driver wanted

Police are seeking a driver who allegedly attacked a man at a shopping strip in Autumn Place, Doveton.

The man was standing in front of his parked car when a fast-moving vehicle has driven towards him and narrowly missed him on Friday 9 September about 12.30pm, police say.

The driver has then tried to punch the victim and kicked him twice.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result.

The driver was described as male, in his 40’s, thin build, about 180 centimetres, Caucasian and with short black and grey hair.

His vehicle was coloured either blue or silver.

Any information to Endeavour Hills police station on 9709 7666 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.