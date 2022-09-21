Operation Scoreboard to target motorcyclists

Victoria Police will increase its focus on motorcycle safety in an effort to reduce rider deaths from reaching a record five-year high.

It comes as police launch Operation Scoreboard, a statewide road policing effort to coincide with the AFL Grand Final long weekend.

Police across the state will target speeding and distracted drivers heading out to regional areas on high-risk rural roads and highways.

Police are also warning Victorians celebrating the AFL Grand Final that there will be zero tolerance for drink or drug driving, and motorists should expect to be tested while out on the roads this weekend.

It comes as Victoria has recorded 178 lives lost in 2022 – 21 higher than 2021 (157) and trending well above the five-year average of 166.

Of particular concern to police is the rising number of motorcyclist deaths – there have been 38 fatalities, trending well above the five-year average of 27 and on track to exceed the highest number of motorcyclist fatalities recorded in the last five-years (44 in 2019).

Speed has been cited as a factor in at least 20 motorcyclist fatalities this year, with half of the deceased riders under the age of 35.

Assistant commissioner of road policing Glenn Weir said an increase in motorcycles on Victorian roads has contributed to the rise in motorcyclist deaths.

“We believe that rising fuel costs, increasing prices of cars and public transport avoidance are all factors that have led to an increase in motorcycle riding,” he said.

“Concerningly for police, October to December is historically one of the highest-risk periods for motorcycle trauma, however we are already trending well above previous years.

“During Operation Scoreboard, police will be keeping a close eye out for motorcyclists engaging in risky behaviour, particularly speeding which has contributed to more than half of rider deaths this year.”

Police will utilise automatic number-plate recognition technology to detect unauthorised motorists, with almost half of deceased motorcyclists either unlicenced, suspended or disqualified from riding a motorcycle.

Despite Covid restrictions, last year police managed to detect over 2000 traffic offences during Operation Scoreboard – with speeding the most common offence, as well as almost 200 drink and drug driving detections.

Operation Scoreboard will run statewide from 12:01am Wednesday 21 September to 11:59pm Sunday 25 September.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads this long weekend, visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.