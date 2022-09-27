Kingswood timing ’not certain’, says Dan

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Premier Daniel Andrews says he’s “not certain” whether a decision on a controversial 823-home development in Dingley Village will be made before November’s state election.

The fate of the 54-hectare former Kingswood Golf Course has been sat on by successive Planning Ministers for more than six months.

“I’m not certain (of the timing). It’s one of those things that’s … not about politics, it’s about getting a good planning outcome,” Mr Andrews told Star News at Keysborough on 17 September.

There’s been a lot of deep community engagement around that issue. I know people are waiting for that process to be concluded.

“People can be reassured that’s well in hand and being looked at very closely by the department, by the minister.

“As soon as we’re ready to respond to various planning panel reports and the other parts of the planning process then of course we will.”

Mr Andrews acknowledged there was “a lot of feeling” about the issue.

“The challenge is always to strike the right balance and I’m confident that’s what we’ll be able to do.

The State Opposition has vowed to reject the project if the Government failed to make a decision prior to the state election.

Save Kingswood Group member Kevin Poulter recently questioned why successive Planning Ministers had sat on a Golf Course Redevelopment committee’s report on the issue for six months.

“This leads to the common belief in the South East that it’s become a hot political football.

“If the decision is for little or no development, is it being withheld until closer to polling day, for political advantage?

“Or will the Labor Planning Minister withhold bad news for residents until after the election? The latter would be seen as deception by over 10,000 Dingley Village residents.”

In the meantime, a $25 million rezoning bonus for the former owner Peninsula Kingston Golf Club expired on 9 September.

The site was sold for $125 million to superannuation-funded AustralianSuper Residential Properties eight years ago.

A fierce community campaign has been waged against the development.

Objectors, including City of Kingston and several MPs, argued against the loss of vast green space, increased flooding risk, and traffic congestion.

The developer’s website refers to an “inclusive, attractive, high-quality residential development”, with 14 hectares of open space including a ‘central park’ and wetlands.