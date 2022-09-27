Drugs located in Lynbrook

A 44-year-old Lynbrook woman has been arrested following the discovery of a quantity of Methyl-amphetamine during a search warrant on Monday 26 September.

Police attended the Stelvio Close address in Lynbrook and cleared the premises, spoke to the two occupants of the premises and located the illicit substance.

The 44-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with possess Methyl-amphetamine. she bailed to appear before the Dandenong Magistrates Court on 27 February, police say.

She was also charged for unrelated theft incident from earlier this year, however she was released pending summons in relation to the theft incident.

