Young lead across digital divide

Bruce MP Julian Hill has called on the young to help older Australians get more digital-savvy.

The Federal Government has launched a program Young Mentors in which the young mentor older Australians on digital skills and knowledge.

Secondary schools, in partnership with community groups, councils, libraries and aged care facilities, can apply to conduct the free one-hour weekly sessions over six weeks.

“I encourage community groups and schools in our community to sign up for Young Mentors,” Mr Hill said.

“This will foster genuine connection between generations and help to increase digital skills among older Australians.”

The program aims to reduce isolation and increase independence and access to services for older residents.

The young mentors will have the chance to develop teaching, communication and leadership skills and make a social contribution.

To register go to esafety.gov.au/seniors/be-connected-young-mentors