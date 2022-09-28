Catwalk path to London

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong North’s Helamini Weeratunga is among the entrants into Top Model Australia’s Dandenong Runway Show, held at Armada Dandenong Plaza on 22 and 23 October.

Ms Weeratunga started modelling at a Sri Lankan pageant in 2018 where she was first runner-up Miss Sri Lanka Australia.

The following year, she won the title for Miss South Asia Australia Sri Lanka and sees this event next month as another opportunity to progress her aspiration.

“I’m entering the competition to gain confidence, to get out of my comfort zone and to make new friends,” she said.

“While researching Top Model, I saw that the applications for Melbourne were opened and I quickly entered my details.

“This is mainly because I know that Top Model is well recognised in finding model talents and launching careers for aspiring models.

Ms Weeratunga wants to continue in the industry for the foreseeable future.

“Modelling is something that makes me really confident and it’s something that takes me out of my comfort zone.

“So entering Top Model is a huge excitement for me because I do believe that it will make me more confident and will open up many modelling opportunities.

“I would like to keep presenting my values, my strengths and beliefs through modelling.”

Dandenong Plaza and Top Model Australia are particularly seeking locals to apply to take part in the event, which serves as the Victorian final in the national competition.

It includes a modelling course in the week prior, in which entrants gain skills in catwalk and runway technique, confidence and stage presence.

The Victorian winners go on to compete in the national final next year.

The Top Model Australia 2023 winner will compete for the Top Model worldwide title, flying to London for the competition and to walk in London Fashion Week.

Top Model is a premium international modelling competition that stages national events in nine countries to find fresh new faces in the modelling industry.

The competition is open to people of all genders aged 15-25 years.

Entrants must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, and applicants under the age of 18 must provide parental consent.

To apply, go to topmodelaustralia.com.au/dandenong and supply two unfiltered photos – one headshot, and one full-body length.