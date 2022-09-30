$2000 for bunny refuge in Cockatoo

By Tyler Wright

A bunny refuge in Cockatoo has been given a welcome boost with $2000 from consumer lending company Pepper Money, in an effort to reward selfless Australians for the work they do.

The Bluey & Alice rabbit shelter, run by Carolyn McInnes, was nominated by a volunteer and selected as part of the ‘Shout Out’ campaign, with funds going toward the refuge’s hay supply.

While rabbits at Carolyn’s shelter are fed on a diet of salad mix and pallets, Carolyn said hay is essential for keeping the bunnies healthy.

“We buy fruit and veg, the same sort of thing that we eat. Salad mix is one of their main greens… they can survive on hay and water, but the greens and the pellets help them with a bit of extra nutrition and so forth,” Carolyn said.

“I’ve got a vegie garden and we probably harvest one night’s feed every two months out of the veggie garden… I try to grow what I can and pick what I can, so we use a lot of weeds and natural forage, but it’s manpower.

“We have a little shop that we try to help raise funds which helps keep the roof over our head pay the bills and so forth. But it is only a small online shop… so [we’re] constantly making things.”

Carolyn said the Bluey & Alice rabbit shelter received an influx of rabbit dumpings after Covid restrictions eased, with owners deciding against owning rabbits and guinea pigs, and a part of her work is educating the community on rabbits.

“I’ve got one of my vets who’s now retired, but she’s teaching, so I’m working with her teaching the kids about rabbits and all these potential students, we’re taking a lot of work experience kids, VCAL, because it’s just getting it out there and getting people taught properly,” Carolyn said.

“We produce brochures trying to educate people, for vet clinics and so forth.”

Carolyn’s shelter needs between 14 and 18 shifts filled a week, and is running low on volunteers.

Carolyn also has a compost bin available to the public, and is happy to teach those interested in rabbits.

Carolyn will also be holding a ‘Save the Bunnies’ fundraising craft day at Toomah Community Centre in Pakenham, requiring a $10 donation per person.