Hallam hot water system hits the heights

By Marcus Uhe

Hallam-based business Solar Thermal Australia has been recognised at the 2022 Premier’s Sustainability Awards, winning the Industry Leader award in the Future Energy category for their innovative hot water system.

The ‘Reclaim Energy CO2 Heat Pump’ concentrates existing ambient heat from its surrounds and directs it to a water tank, rather than generating its own heat source through burning fossil fuels or using gas, consuming less than 0.01kWh for one litre of hot water production.

As a result, the product reduces annual hot water energy requirements by up to 80 per cent, when compared to traditional electric hot water systems, and saves the equivalent of 8000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Managing Director at Solar Thermal Australia, Dr Christopher Taylor, said the honour came as a surprise to him when they were crowned at an Awards Ceremony at the Melbourne Convention Centre.

“The organisations we were up against were very impressive,” Dr Taylor said.

“I wasn’t anticipating we would win, you never go in to these (competitions) thinking you’ll win but it was a huge shock for me.

“You can do a lot of work and have the business grow, but to be recognised by your peers and industry specialists is a huge thrill.

“It validates all (the team’s) work we’ve done in the last four years in building and designing this product and it reinforces that we’re on the right track as far as the business and direction of energy management is concerned.”

The product’s origins are rooted in the need to adapt to changes in the market, having previously focused on traditional solar hot-water units.

Dr Taylor said typical black rooftop solar panels were waning in popularity, forcing the business to make changes in what they were providing.

“We chose to diversify (our product range) and we wanted to do that by making most energy efficient product on the market.”

The Sustainability Awards were delivered collaboratively by Sustainability Victoria on behalf of the State Government, along with the Banksia Foundation and Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria.

All winners will now be up for the National Banksia Foundation Awards, and the Community Leader winners for the Keep Australia Beautiful’s national awards program.

The winners were announced by Victorian Minister for the Environment and Climate Action, Lily D’Ambrosio.

“The Premier’s Sustainability Awards recognise Victoria’s leaders in our transition to towards net zero emissions, reducing waste and building climate-resilient communities across Victoria,” Ms D’Ambrosio said.

“I warmly congratulate this year’s winners along with all the finalists and everyone who submitted an entry to this year’s awards.”