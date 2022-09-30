Council checks-in with residents

The City of Casey has opened a new survey for residents to share their priorities for the municipality with the council.

The ‘Shape your City 2 Year Check-In survey‘ will give residents the opportunity to express their thoughts to the council to ensure they are reflected in the City’s future plans.

In 2020/21, the council conducted its largest engagement campaign, providing residents with the opportunity to have their say on the Long-Term Community Vision 2031 and Council Plan 2021-25, as well as several other strategies, to help plan and deliver community services and infrastructure for the future.

Now mid-way through the current Council Plan term, council is again checking-in with the community to understand their priorities.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM said the mid-way check-in aims to put the Casey community at the forefront of council planning and will help council identify community needs and aspirations.

“The City of Casey is committed to ensuring the diverse voices of our community are reflected in future council decisions, and plans for the services valued most,” said Ms Duff.

“The mid-way check-in of the Council Plan will help ensure council’s planning continues to respond to the priorities and expectations of our community.”

Community feedback will be used to inform the Council Plan’s action plan for 2023/24, financial plans and other key strategic documents for the next financial year.

As well as filling out the survey, residents are encouraged to also participate through an interactive budgeting tool which lets them allocate ‘points’ to their priority council services.

Council officers will also be talking to the community and directly seeking their feedback at engagement pop-up events held throughout September and October, providing the community with the opportunity to share their feedback in person.

Residents are encouraged to visit council’s engagement portal Casey Conversations to complete the survey and share their feedback by Sunday 30 October.

To complete the survey, and for a list of dates and locations of engagement events, head to conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/2year_checkin