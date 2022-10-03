Man charged over Lysterfield Lake attack

A 27-year-old man has been charged over an attempted abduction near Lysterfield Lake in June.

Casey CIU detectives allege that a 36-year-old woman out on a walk was approached from behind by a man in Churchill National Park about 4.15pm on 18 June.

He allegedly grabbed around her waist, put a hand over her mouth and tried to drag her to ground.

She struggled free, fled and called triple-0.

Police say a second woman was also assaulted at the same location that day.

A Hampton Park man was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual act and two counts of common law assault.

He will face Dandenong Magistrates’ Court at a later date.