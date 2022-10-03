$500m-plus Monash build

The State Government has pledged more than $500 million to upgrade Monash Medical Centre.

If re-elected, the government would expand the Clayton hospital with a seven-storey tower over the newly-expanded emergency department.

It would comprise 108 more in-patient beds, five new operating theatres with 34 more beds and an intensive care unit with 28 further beds.

The MMC maternity ward will add six new birthing suites and 64 extra beds for 2400 additional births a year.

An extra 7500 surgeries a year would result from the $510 million-$560 million redevelopment, according to the Government.

Construction would start in 2025.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the Government recently delivered a $76 million expanded emergency department, with a further 34 beds for 46,000 extra patients a year.

“Whether it’s for sickness, injury or the birth of a baby, Monash Medical Centre has been there for its community.

“If we’re re-elected, we’ll keep doing what matters and make Monash Medical Centre even better for generations to come.”

Opposition spokesperson David Davis said the Government had refused to say how it would pay for its $2.86 billion commitment to health infrastructure.

“(Premier) Daniel Andrews continues to refuse to say how he will pay for these promises or come clean on what new taxes he has planned.

“In contrast, we have committed $4.597 billion to 16 new builds or hospital redevelopments – which is less than half of the over $11 billion Labor has so far set aside for the Cheltenham to Box Hill rail line, which we will re-prioritise into health.”