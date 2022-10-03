The time is now for Cranbourne

With the Dandenong District Cricket Association set to begin from 8 October, Turf 2 reporter JONTY RALPHSMITH has taken a deep look at how each club is tracking…

Cranbourne

2021-22 result: semi-finalists. Cranbourne has been the pacesetters in DDCA’s turf two for the last two years, winning 22 of 28 matches, scoring the most runs and conceding the fewest, but as player-coach Mick Sweeney said to Star Journal in August, sometimes you have to concede you were out-played by a better side on the day. Playing against Heinz Southern Districts, Cranbourne was kept to 184, thanks in large part to Triyan De Silva’s five-wicket haul not allowing Sweeney’s men to capitalize on a big start. De Silva then did it with the bat, scoring a century to see his team home. Cranbourne lost just two of its 14 matches in a dominant home and away season up to that point.

2021-22 leading run-scorer: Peter Sweeney (554 runs at 79, six 50s)

2021-22 leading wicket-taker: Peter Sweeney (24 wickets at 11, ER 2.46)

Preview: Bolstered by the inclusions of bowlers Jakeb Thomas, who has 46 Premier First XI matches under his belt, and Jayden Scotland from Casey-South Melbourne and with no significant departures, Cranbourne will enter the season as firm favourites. Mick Sweeney has said the club’s goal is to return to turf one. While the renowned Sweeney boys shouldered much of the batting load last season, Mick is confident there has been internal development. Others play less recognised roles, such as Tim Fathers whose wickets in the first half of last season were not indicative of his value in tying up an end. The coach highlighted middle-order wicketkeeper-batter Matt Collett as a player to watch.