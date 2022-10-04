Major cannabis operation ends in arrests

The Springvale Divisional Response Unit arrested three men on 29 September, concluding a nine-month long investigation into multiple crop houses across Melbourne’s South East.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered three crop houses and seized 763 cannabis plants from Narre Warren, Cranbourne East, and Cranbourne South.

The long running investigation initially commenced on 1 December 2021, when detectives from the Springvale DRU located a sophisticated hydroponic setup at a Peter Court, Narre Warren address.

Police seized 314 cannabis plants from the address, weighing approximately 145 kilograms, however no arrests were made at the time.

On 24 August 2022, the Springvale DRU executed another search warrant at a Hawkseye Way, Cranbourne East property where another hydroponic set up was located, with 264 plants seized, weighing approximately 115 kilograms.

An investigation into the offenders allegedly responsible for these crop houses continued until 30 September, when detectives from the Springvale DRU executed a search warrant at a Abayo Crescent, Cranbourne South address.

Police were required to force entry to the property, where another hydroponic setup was uncovered, along with three males.

A total of 185 cannabis plants were seized from the crop house, estimated weight currently being established.

Two of the three males fled from police, scaling the fences of neighbouring homes before being arrested by police shortly after with the assistance of the Dandenong Drone Unit.

Inspector Melissa Webbers said police make “absolutely no apologies for targeting those cultivating or manufacturing drugs”.

“The cultivation of cannabis has a number of dire consequences for the community, including financially funding further criminal activity, road trauma caused by impaired drivers, and flow-on mental health impacts,” she said.

“We seek the public’s continued assistance by contacting police if they observe or hear any suspicious behaviour such as the covering or blacking out of windows, strong plant smells and unusual vehicle or pedestrian movement.”

Police will allege a 27-year-old male from Seabrook was responsible for the Cranbourne East and Cranbourne South crop houses.

He has been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, two counts of trafficking a commercial quantity of cannabis, and theft of power.

He has been remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court at a later date.

Police will also allege a 27-year-old male from Noble Park arrested on 30 September was connected to the hydroponic setup uncovered at the Peter Court, Narre Warren address on 1 December last year.

He has been charged with a number of offences, including cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, trafficking a commercial quantity of cannabis, and theft of power.

He has been remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court at a later date.

Another male, aged 28 from St Albans, has been charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, trafficking a commercial quantity of cannabis, and theft of power in connection to the alleged crop house in Cranbourne South.

He has been remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court a later date.