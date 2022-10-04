Weapons seized in police blitz

Police have seized four weapons and arrested several people in Dandenong during an Operation Omni blitz on Thursday 29 September.

Officers searched 150 people, seizing two knives, knuckledusters and a sword.

Eighteen offenders were arrested or booked for theft, drug possession, breach of bail, assaulting police and weapons charges.

During the operation, police were given powers to search people for weapons in an area designated by the Chief Commissioner.

It included Dandenong’s transport hubs and the CBD.

“With the increase in people carrying illegal weapons, these operations will continue across the division with community safety being our priority,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.