Casey identifies ‘urgent’ issues ahead of State Election

By Marcus Uhe

Transport infrastructure, employment opportunities and vital services and projects will be the focus of the City of Casey’s advocacy to election candidates ahead of the 26 November State Election.

Among the areas identified by the council in need of “urgent attention” is the construction of critical road and rail infrastructure, including Thompsons Road upgrade and extension, Clyde Road Corridor upgrade, and Clyde Rail Link, locally-based training and employment services, improved mobile connectivity and investment in affordable and social housing dwellings.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM said council was seeking support to meet the needs of the city’s rapidly growing community.

“Our growing population needs more investment than ever before,” Ms Duff said.

“With more than 5000 new families calling Casey home every year, we are Victoria’s most populous municipality. In fact, our population of more than 390,000 residents is forecast to grow to more than 550,000 by 2041.

“That’s why it’s so important that we continue to advocate for critical projects and services our community needs and deserves.”

Ms Duff said the council’s Connecting Casey advocacy campaign had been developed using community feedback and insights from the Council Plan 2021-25.

“The top three areas in which the community wants to see more investment are roads and public transport, local job opportunities, and health services and facilities,” Ms Duff said.

“We’ve listened to what our community has told us, and we know that these areas are what’s most important to ensure we cater for current and future growth and that we support our community to become more connected and resilient.

“We want local State Members of Parliament and candidates to have a clear understanding of what our community needs to thrive, now and into the future.

“We know that our growing communities need access to employment, services, facilities and major infrastructure close to home now, not 10 to 20 years down the track.”

Ms Duff said council would continue to advocate for funding and support for these vital infrastructure projects and other key advocacy priorities to help address the needs of the Casey community.

The council wrote to and met with candidates to provide them with an overview of priority projects and would continue to work with the community to seek their support and raise the profile of what matters most heading towards election day, the City of Casey said.

Council will host a Metropolitan Transport Forum (MTF) event on Wednesday 19 October at Bunjil Place, which will provide community members with the opportunity to hear the transport plans of the major political parties and to ask questions.

The event will be chaired by City of Casey administrator Cameron Boardman and speakers will include Brad Battin (Liberal Gembrook MP), Michael Galea (Labor candidate for South-Eastern Metropolitan Region) and Alex Breskin (Greens candidate for the South-Eastern Metropolitan Region).

The event will be livestreamed and attendees are invited to submit questions for consideration ahead of time.

“We look forward to working in partnership with the newly elected Victorian Government to deliver on projects that will help boost local jobs, stimulate our economy and support our community during the next term of government,” Ms Duff said.

For more information about the City of Casey’s advocacy campaign, visit casey.vic.gov.au/advocacy

For more information and to register for the MTF event, visit mtf.org.au/events