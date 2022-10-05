Neil remains missing

One month on, the search for missing Springvale man Neil continues.

Victoria Police have released CCTV footage of the 71-year-old walking past 500 Springvale Road, Glen Waverley at 12.51pm on 2 September.

He was walking in the direction of Waverley Road.

Police and the SES are continuing extensive searches in the region.

They are urging nearby residents to check their sheds or outhouses in case Neil is sheltering inside.

Neil’s family and police have strong concerns for him due to the cold weather and length of time he’s been missing.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with white sleeves and ‘Los Angeles 1975’ on the front, as well as dark jeans and brown shoes.

Any sightings should be reported to triple-zero (000). Other information to Springvale police station on 8558 8600.